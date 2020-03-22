Over 570 Russians evacuated from Uzbekistan’s capital

TASHKENT, March 22. /TASS/. Aeroflot and Uzbekistan Airways have evacuated another 576 Russians from Tashkent to Moscow and Novosibirsk after Uzbekistan suspended transportation services with all countries amid the coronavirus spread, the Russian Embassy in the Uzbek capital said on Sunday.

"On March 21, 541 and 35 people were taken from Uzbekistan to Moscow and Novosibirsk by Aeroflot and Uzbekistan Airways flights, respectively," the Embassy said.

Earlier, Aeroflot carried out four charter flights from Tashkent to Moscow, evacuating 1,136 Russians.

On March 15, Uzbekistan recorded the first novel coronavirus case in the republic. On the same day, authorities imposed quarantine in all kindergartens and educational institutions, canceled the celebration of Navruz, a holiday marking the beginning of spring. Transportation services with all countries have been halted. As of Sunday, 42 people were infected with coronavirus in the country.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. Later more than 150 countries were hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the latest data, nearly 300,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 12,000 have died. A total of 306 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.