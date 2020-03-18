Coronavirus spread in Russia under control, says Putin

"Our Ministry of Health and relevant local bodies keep the situation under control," he said.

SEVASTOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Wednesday that the coronavirus spread in Russia is under control.

Besides, Putin noted that local authorities have better understanding of whether schools and other educational facilities should be switched to remote operation.

"We agreed when we created the working group, led by Moscow Mayor Sobyanin, that this group would constantly monitor through regional heads, besides monitoring through the Ministry of Health; the relevant structures would conduct parallel work through regional heads and act depending on this," Putin added.