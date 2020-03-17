Over 116,000 coronaviorus tests conducted in Russia

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. More than 116,000 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted by Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), the watchdog’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"As of March 16, 2020, 116,061 laboratory studies have been carried out by Rospotrebnadzor’s hygiene and epidemiology centers in Russia’s entities on the presence of the novel coronavirus in the material from people arriving from countries with the unfavorable coronavirus situation," the press service said.