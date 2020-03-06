Moscow’s first coronavirus patient recovers

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier a Moscow resident who had returned from Italy was confirmed to have a coronavirus infection on March 2.

"We have good news. Our first coronavirus patient has recovered. He underwent several tests and all have proved negatives for the infection. He will be released within days," she told journalists.

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. A man who contracted coronavirus while visiting Italy has recovered and will soon be released from a hospital in Moscow, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

The coronavirus response headquarters said earlier on Friday that six coronavirus cases had been reported in Russia over the past day: one in Nizhny Novgorod and five in Moscow. All of the five patients visited Italy in the past two weeks.

By today, ten coronavirus cases were registered in Russia. Two of the ten coronavirus patients were Chinese nationals. They have recovered by now and have been released from a hospital in Tyumen. One patient is an Italian citizen, the rest are Russians who visited Italy.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 80 other countries, including Russia.

According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,500, with more than 3,000 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 53,500 have recovered. The number of coronavirus patients outside China nears 15,000. As many as 267 have died.