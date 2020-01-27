ECHR must ensure safety of Donetsk People’s Republic resident Tsemakh — attorney

"I filed a statement on protective measures to the Strasbourg Court. We are waiting for a response. The statement pleads to bar the Netherlands and Ukraine from undertaking any kind of unlawful action for [Tsemakh’s] apprehension or abduction. I very much expect the court to respond, but there’s no response yet," the attorney told Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel on Monday.

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Anatoly Kucherena, the attorney of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) resident Vladimir Tsemakh, the suspect in the Malaysia MH17 Boeing 2014 crash case, demanded the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to introduce protective measures in a bid to prevent unlawful actions by Ukrainian and Dutch intelligence agencies.

Kucherena underscored that the protective measures must be introduced immediately.

"We believe that [the measures] must be introduced immediately, because this man is in danger. Previous actions perpetrated against him were intimidating, shocking and psychically traumatizing," the lawyer added. "We hope that the Strasbourg Court receives explanation from Ukraine and the Netherlands on the facts presented in Tshemakh’s statement and we hope this procedure is undertaken as soon as possible."

On December 18, 2019, Kucherena told TASS that he filed another complaint in Tsemakh’s interest against Ukrainian and Dutch intelligence services with the ECHR. In the complaint, Kucherena highlighted the circumstances of Tsemakh’s abduction, detention in the Kiev facility, and use of psychotropic substances. All this, the lawyer noted, was a "flagrant violation of human rights." According to Kucherena, Tsemakh is ready to testify before the Dutch and Ukrainian law enforcement.

Tsemakh’s abduction

In June 2019, Ukrainian intelligence services abducted the former militia air defense commander Vladimir Tsemakh from DPR territory. He was secretly moved to Kiev through the front line. The DPR authorities demanded their resident to be returned back and called on international human rights organizations to intervene. According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, the abduction was connected to Kiev’s intention to falsify the Malaysian Boeing crash circumstances.

A special team led by the Netherlands, known as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), was established to conduct the Boeing crash investigation. In June this year, the Netherlands declared Tsemakh a suspect in the case. In September, Tsemakh was handed over to Russia by Ukraine within the "35 for 35" captive exchange agreement. Tsemakh is currently back in the DPR.