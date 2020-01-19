Russian military handed over food and staged concert for schoolchildren in Latakia

LATAKIA, January 19. /TASS/. Russian servicemen gave 350 food rations to children in the school of Magrith Settlement (Latakia Province) and a military orchestra performed national and foreign hits for schoolchildren and residents of the settlement, officer of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Yuri Tretyak told reporters.

"An idea to stage the concert came up spontaneously. The orchestra already has such experience. We staged the previous event in Masyaf Settlement. I think this tradition will take root," Tretyak said.

Food rations delivered by Russian servicemen comprised rice, tea, sugar, honey and Tula spice cakes. Children recited Arabic poetry in their turn.