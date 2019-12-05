Kremlin spokesman says not interested in investigations conducted by Navalny’s foundation

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said he is not interested in investigations conducted by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and is not familiar with their results.

"As one of the first investigation heroes, I later decided not to familiarize myself with them in the future. I do not monitor the results of these investigations and I am not interested in them. I know from my own experience about the quality, hidden motives, sources and so on," he said.

Peskov stressed that he did not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was familiar with the results of these investigations. "This information is easily available, but I cannot tell you anything here," he added.