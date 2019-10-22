Hainan's Haikou to host traditional cuisine and culture festival in November

HAIKOU, October 22. /TASS/. The fourth festival of Hainan cuisine and culture will be held on November 1-3 on Mingmen Square in Haikou. According to Hainan Daily newspaper, representatives of six cities and counties will take part in the event.

The featival aims mailny at promoting the island's culture and traditional cuisine.

According to the publication, this year at least 40 stands will be installed on Mingmen Square, each focusing on its own dish. A giant 6,8 meters frying pan will have a special place at the festival. The chefs will cook shrimp and crawfish on it. The guests will be able to enjoy the dishes at an evening tasting.

Hainan Daily newspaper writes that a number of workshops and cultural events apart from the traditional cuisine presentation will also be expected at the festival: concerts, plays. The guests will get to try fruit and vegitables carving techniques: local cooks will demonstrate how to turn a watermelon, a melon, an apple or a cucumber into an amazing work of art.

The festival has been held annually since 2016.