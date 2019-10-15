IS recruiter in Tomsk Region gets 13-year sentence

TOMSK, October 15. /TASS/. The field board of the Far Eastern District Military Service has sentenced a man who recruited Tomsk Region residents into the terrorist organization Islamic State, which is outlawed in Russia, to 13 years in a high-security penal colony. The press service of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for the Tomsk Region reported on Tuesday.

"The field board of the Far Eastern District Military Court <...> found the perpetrator guilty of committing crimes stipulated under Part 2 Section 205.2 and Part 1.1 Section 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code and sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment with service in a high-security penal colony. The verdict came into force," the report says.

It was specified that the man used the Internet to recruit people as militants and compelled them into going to other countries to fight there.