At least 2093 centenarians currently living on Hainan

HAIKOU, September 30. /TASS/. The number of centenarians living on Hainan this year increased to 2093 people. According to Xinhua, in terms of the proportion of centenarians with other categories of the population, the island confidently occupies a leading position among the regions of China.

According to official figures, there are approximately 20 centenarians per 10,000 permanent residents of Hainan, which is almost three times more than the global average figures. In honor of the centenarians, local authorities regularly hold a holiday in the cultural and tourist zone of Nanshan in the city of Sanya, which has long been known in China as an area where people tend to live very long lives.

This year the holiday began on September 29, and will run for nine days. A 104-year-old Wang Tengqiao from Lingshui Li Autonomous County, who was awarded the title The Longevity Star of Hainan, is a permanent participant of the festival. She enjoys local traditional form of theatrical art and, like her 102-year-old compatriot Hu Yamei, who also received the same honorary title, lives quite an active life for her age.

Along with them, eight more people over 100 years old received similar awards. As the organizers of the festival explained, the event's goal is to maintain a tradition that demonstrates respect and love for the elderly and pay tribute to them as the people who have mastered the "code of longevity."

According to official statistics, the average life expectancy in China is 77 years, but in Beijing and Shanghai the figures have long exceeded 80 years, and in Hong Kong — 83 years. On Hainan, this figure should reach 78,5 years by 2020. The island holds first place in the number of centenarians. The results of social studies indicate that their longevity is explained primarily by good ecology, proper diet and the absence of stress.