Global online database reveals Russia’s safest city

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Nizhny Novgorod ranks first among Russian cities in terms of safety, being in 51st place out of 331 in a ranking compiled by the Numbeo crowd-sourced global database.

Numbeo’s crime index is based on safety and crime levels. The list also includes four other Russian cities: St. Petersburg, which is ranked 134th, Moscow, which is 144th, whle Yekaterinburg comes in 201st and Novosibirsk ranks 208th.

The United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the world’s safest city, gaining 89.3 points. It is followed by Qatar’s Doha (88.3), Canada’s Quebec (85.2), Taiwan’s Taipei (85.03) and Germany’s Munich (83.5). The top ten also includes the Swiss cities of Zurich and Bern, in addition to Hong Kong and Turkey’s Eskisehir.

Latin American and African cities are the last on the list. Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg and Pretoria, Papua New Guinea’s capital of Port Moresby and Honduras’ San Pedro Sula have the lowest ranking.

The numbeo.com website, launched in 2009, publishes statistics mostly concerning living costs, consumer prices, healthcare and crime in various countries.