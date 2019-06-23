Putin widely uses internet but doesn’t spend most of his time on it - Kremlin spokesman

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin widely uses the internet but he is not in the habit of spending hours in the web, unlike the younger generation, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"He uses the internet," Peskov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "It is a routine part of our day-to-day life and Putin develops along with life. He too embraces new formats."

"But he doesn’t spend most of his time in the internet, like the generation 25 minus does," Peskov noted, adding that Putin understands that the younger generation does have problems of its own, its own vision of these or those processes and it is necessary to speak with young people.