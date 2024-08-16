Roscosmos, NASA work together to address Starliner crew return delays, chief says

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation maintains regular dialogue with NASA, particularly on the situation around the Boeing Starliner ship currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS), Yury Borisov, the space agency’s chief, said.

"Our American colleagues are facing issues with the Starliner: they don’t know how to bring its crew back to Earth. We are in constant dialogue with them," Borisov said at the Terra Scientia youth forum.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spaceship is currently on its first mission to the ISS. A rocket carrying the ship blasted off from Cape Canaveral on June 5, and the ship docked with the ISS a little over 24 hours later.

The Starliner was initially expected to spend eight days in orbit, but NASA has repeatedly extended the mission of astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams. As of today, there is no fixed date for their return to Earth.

The Tenth Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum is taking place in Solnechnogorsk outside Moscow on August 1-29.