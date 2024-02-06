RAS head predicts shrinking job market for drivers, translators over next five years

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Five years from now, jobs in many professions will be in shorter supply, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov predicted in an interview with TASS for the 300th anniversary of the RAS.

Krasnikov said that jobs such as drivers, translators and lawyers will become less necessary in the near future due to the development of advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

"There are many of them. Naturally, drivers. First of all, truckers, lawyers, translators <...> as a class will not disappear, but the competition will be fierce, the number of people doing these jobs will decline," Krasnikov said. As for how long this would take, the RAS Head speculated: "Five years. This is the objective reality that we have to live with, but, I repeat, we must now prepare for possible negative consequences."

RAS and its president

The Russian Academy of Sciences was founded on January 28 (February 8, New Style), 1724 by decree of Emperor Peter I (Peter the Great). In 2024, on this day, it will turn 300 years old. Every year, since 2000, February 8 has been celebrated as the Day of Russian Science, which was established in 1999.

Gennady Krasnikov was born in Tambov on April 30, 1958. On September 20, 2022, he was elected president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, winning 871 votes with more than 50% of the RAS voting members supporting him. On September 26, he was confirmed in office by presidential decree.