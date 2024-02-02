Lunar base to require hundreds of robots — executives

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Several hundred robots will be required to create and maintain a manned base on the Moon, Executive Director of Android Technics Company Evgeny Dudorov told TASS in an interview.

"How many robots could fly to the Moon? Definitely not just one. Hundreds of robots will be required if humans plan to have a base on the Moon. A robot with a mobile anthropomorphic structure will be one of possible design variants," Dudorov said.

Robots will also be needed to transport cargo, including Moon soil, as well as manipulation systems to move items and unload arriving spaceships, he added.