Russia will continue to build new icebreakers and other vessels for Arctic — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue to build new icebreakers and other vessels for work in the Arctic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony to launch the construction of the Leningrad nuclear icebreaker. He recalled his recent visit to Chukotka.

"There - in Chukotka, in Yamal, in Taimyr, in Yakutia, in all our other Arctic regions, such new powerful icebreakers and other high ice class vessels are very much awaited. We will definitely consistently solve these issues, expand our Arctic fleet, set new ambitious goals ahead of us. We will continue working in this direction," Putin said.

The President expressed confidence that workers, engineers, nuclear scientists, specialists of various professions, domestic shipyards and related enterprises will "clearly and on time solve all the tasks assigned to them."

The Russian leader added that in the near future the icebreaker Leningrad will go on watch in the Arctic.

"I am sure that it will proudly bear his glorious name and work for the benefit of all of Russia for many years," Putin stressed. He wished great achievements to the shipbuilders and future crew of the icebreaker.