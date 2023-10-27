Roscosmos, NASA keep working on safety of ISS crew — CEO

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Roscosmos and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are constantly engaged in ensuring the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We are to celebrate the International Space Station’s 25 years in orbit. The first module was launched back in 1998. Certainly, nothing is forever. The station is aging. The issue of crew safety is of paramount importance. We are in close contact with our colleagues from NASA. We constantly work together, first of all, on the safety of the crew and the station’s further operation," Borisov said.

The ISS has a large amount of spare parts and equipment in stock for the prompt repairs.

"Also, we keep shipping all the necessary equipment for timely replacement," he concluded.