Russia’s RSC Progress discusses possible cooperation with foreign partners in Baku

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Officals from Russia’s Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Progress (part of Roscosmos state corporation) discussed possible cooperation with Latin American and Middle Eastern partners on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) currently under way in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The Progress center’s deputy CEO for development, Daniil Subbotin, told TASS that the delegation held "negotiations with a number of partners from Latin America and Middle East."

"We agreed to maintain contacts in order to outline proposals related to joint projects in the peaceful use of space, including building and using remote sensing satellites that employ optical and radar equipment," he said. "RSC Progress has vast experience and competence in designing space systems that are sought-after on the global space market."

He added that remote sensing of the Earth is a fundamental technology useful for many sectors of economy, such as agriculture and management of natural resources, as well as disaster monitoring and response.

The International Astronautical Congress is the annual event held under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF). It is one of the most important space events. Russia has been the IAF member since 1993 and is represented in the organization’s bureau. Russia missed the IAC congress in 2022 because most of the Russian delegation’s members had been denied visas.