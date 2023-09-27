Earth goes through another geomagnetic storm, fifth this month — scientist

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. One more geomagnetic storm, the fifth this month, began on the Earth on Tuesday afternoon and continued until about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, said Mikhail Leus, a lead specialist with the Phobos weather center.

"One more geomagnetic storm, the fifth since the start of September, occurred on Tuesday afternoon and continued until 6:00 p.m.," the scientist wrote on Telegram.

The storm was classified as a weak G1 category storm. Only three geomagnetic storms were registered on the Earth over the entire summer period.