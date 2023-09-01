Roscosmos posts satellite image of TASS building on news agency’s 119th anniversary

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos congratulated the news agency TASS on its 119th anniversary, posting a satellite image of the news agency’s building on Friday.

The satellite image that Roscosmos posted on its Telegram channel shows the TASS building located in downtown Moscow. The image was captured by the Resurs-P satellite.

"The news agency TASS is inseparably linked with cosmonautics. It was the first to report the launch of the Earth’s first artificial satellite and Yury Gagarin’s historic spaceflight. Today it provides first-hand information on life in orbit," Roscosmos said in a statement.

On November 17, 2021, Russia’s world-renowned TASS news agency and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which a TASS news office was established aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first TASS special reporter in space. His flight lasted 12 days. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was the second TASS special reporter in space. Presently, Dmitry Petelin is heading the TASS outer space-based branch.

In September, Deputy Head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Chief of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps Oleg Kononenko will head the TASS office in orbit upon his arrival at the orbital outpost.