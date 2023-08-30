Bright meteor spotted over Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, August 30. /TASS/. A bright meteor was detected in the sky over the Irkutsk Region; it was filmed by a door phone camera in Angarsk. The bolide burned at a high altitude and, most likely, nothing remains of it, says Sergey Yazev, Director of the Irkutsk State University Observatory.

"Judging by its appearance, it was a typical bolide, a bright meteor, a space object that entered the atmosphere at a high speed, heated up, started to glow and burned down at a high altitude," the scientist told TASS. "Most likely, either nothing remains of it or a small piece could have reached the Earth."

He noted that the bolide could have been spotted up to 200-300 km away from Angarsk.

The astronomer also noted that bolide glowed brightly, which usually happens at an altitude of 20 to 30 km.

"If we remember the Chelyabinsk meteorite, its maximum brightness occurred at the altitude of 23 km; at this altitude, the air density becomes sufficient for the air resistance to become too strong. Meteors usually crumble at these altitudes," Yazev added.

The video footage of the bolide was disseminated on social media.