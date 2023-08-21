Progress MS-22 departs from ISS to make way for new cargo spacecraft

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft undocked from the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, according to live coverage by Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos.

The spaceship is expected to fire braking engines at 5:58 a.m. Moscow time, after which it will deorbit and enter the Earth’s atmosphere. The bulk of the spaceship will burn in the atmosphere, while its fireproof elements will fall in a non-navigable area of the South Pacific.

The Progress MS-22 has been docked at the ISS since February 11 when it delivered more than 2.5 metric tons of cargo to the space station. Over the period, the cargo ship carried out evasion maneuvers three times to protect the ISS from space debris and readjusted the orbit seven times as scheduled.

Next week, the Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft will dock at the ISS instead of the Progress MS-22. The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-24 is scheduled from the Baikonur cosmodrome on August 23. It is expected to reach the ISS in two days’ time.