Cosmonaut training program for Russian Orbital Station to be ready by 2025

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The cosmonaut training program for missions to the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) will be developed by 2025, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center told TASS.

"The cosmonaut training program including 12-15 training types for the ROS will be developed based on the adopted cosmonaut training concept. The development of the program is expected to be complete by 2025," the press Gagarin Center press office said, adding that the Center already carries out scientific research on cosmonaut training for the Russian station, together with interested organizations.

According to the Training Center, training for ROS missions will be similar to training for International Space Station missions, but with consideration of differences between the two stations.

"According to preliminary information, the orbit inclination, the flight altitude, the composition of modules and onboard systems will be different," the Center said.