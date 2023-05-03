Russia’s satellite Kosmos-2222 burns up in atmosphere — NORAD

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s missile early warning system satellite Kosmos-2222 has de-orbited and burned up in the atmosphere, according to data available from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released Wednesday.

According to NORAD, the satellite deorbited and entered the atmosphere on May 3.

In late April, the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics under the Russian Academy of Sciences reported it was tracking the satellite's position. The satellite had a mass of 1.9 tons.

Kosmos-2222 was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 25, 1992 and put into a highly elliptical orbit.