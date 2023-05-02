Russian cosmonauts to perform spacewalk the night between May 3 and 4

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin are set to perform a spacewalk the night between May 3 and 4, Roscosmos said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of the flight program of the station’s Russian segment, preparations were carried out from April 29 to May 1 for a spacewalk under a Russian program, which is scheduled for the night between May 3 and 4," the statement said.

Russia’s Orlan spacesuits have also undergone a functional test, according to the statement.

The spacewalk aims to help with transferring an airlock chamber from the Rassvet module to the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka. The ERA robotic arm, operated by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will move the airlock, and Petelin and Prokofyev will connect it to the lab.

The extravehicular activity was originally planned for April 26, but was pushed back to allow for more preparation. The cosmonauts last took a spacewalk on April 19.