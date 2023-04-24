April 26 spacewalk under Russian program postponed until May — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Extravehicular activity by Russian cosmonauts scheduled for April 26 has been postponed until early May, the Roscosmos press service told the media on Monday.

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin continue to prepare for the upcoming spacewalk.

"The spacewalk originally scheduled for April 26, 2023, has been postponed until early May due to the need for more detailed research into its tasks," the corporation said.

During the forthcoming extravehicular activity, the airlock will be transferred from the Rassvet module to the multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) Nauka with the European Robotic Arm (ERA). Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev will operate the ERA, while Petelin and Prokopyev will connect it to the MLM.

"The airlock is designed for transporting payloads outside the ISS with the manipulator and return them inside the station under the scientific and applied research program," Roscosmos stressed.

On April 20, Roscosmos announced plans for a spacewalk under the Russian program on April 26. The previous extravehicular activity took place on April 19.