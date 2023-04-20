SpaceX to launch next Starship spacecraft prototype in few months — Musk

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. SpaceX plans to launch the next Starship spacecraft prototype in several months, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday.

"Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, SpaceX carried out the first test launch of a rocket carrying a Starship spacecraft prototype. The 120-meter-long rocket reached the altitude of 38 km and started spinning uncontrollably about 2.5 minutes after launch. An explosion followed 1.5 minutes later. Commentators at SpaceX live stream pointed out that the launch will be considered successful if the carrier rocket will lift off the launch pad.