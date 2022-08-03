Russia to launch Iran’s Khayyam satellite, 16 Russian small satellites on August 9

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia will launch Iran’s Khayyam satellite aboard its Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 9, Roscosmos told reporters on Wednesday.

"We plan to launch a Soyuz-2.1b rocket, equipped with a Fregat upper stage, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 9, 2022; it will take the Khayyam remote earth probing spacecraft into the orbit under an order of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the company said, adding that the spacecraft was designed and produced by Roscosmos enterprises.

The rocket will also carry 16 smaller spacecraft, designed in various colleges, commercial companies and non-profit organizations.

"We also plan to deliver accompanying Russian small satellites: CubeSX-HSE-2, Monitor-1, UTMN, CYCLOPS, Siren, KAI-1, Kuzbass-300, Skoltech-B1, Skoltech-B2, Polytech Universe-1, Polytech Universe-2, Vizard, Geoscan-Edelweis, MIET-AIS, ISOI and ReshUCube," the company said.

"Russian spacecraft are designed for scientific and technological research, including development of inter-satellite communications channels, measurement of electromagnetic radiation, remote earth probing and monitoring of ecological situation," Roscosmos added.

Earlier, a source in space industry told TASS that the next Soyuz launch is planned for early August.