Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket

HAIKOU /China/, Jan. 21. /TASS/. The Wenchang Space Center in northeastern Hainan province is preparing to launch a next-generation carrier rocket CZ-8 ("Changzheng-8") in late February - early March, China Central Television reported.

According to the channel, CZ-8 was delivered to the island by sea from a port in the city of Tianjin (north of the country). The missile is already on the launch pad and experts have begun work to prepare it for launch.

The two-stage CZ-8 medium class rocket uses environmentally friendly liquid fuel. It can deliver 3-4.5 tons of cargo into geosynchronous orbit.

The Wenchang launch site is one of China's four space harbors and is the only place in the country where technical conditions allow the launch of the CZ-7A (Changcheng-7-a) - the longest (60.7 m) rocket developed in China. The country's other next-generation rockets, which only Hainan can launch, are the commercial CZ-8 and the CZ-5 and CZ-5B ("Changcheng-5" and "Changcheng-5-be"). They are the most massive (870 and 837.5 tons, respectively) of all analogues developed in China. In addition, the spaceport is a popular attraction, attracting more than 8 million tourists in 2021 who spent 6 billion yuan (more than $942 million) during their visit.