ISS orbit’s first adjustment in 2022 due on Jan 12 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) is to be adjusted on January 12 for the first time this year, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said in a news release on Saturday.

The corporation explained that the purpose of the maneuver would be to create proper ballistic conditions for the docking of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 and the landing of Soyuz MS-19.

"According to preliminary information available from the ballistic and navigation support service of Mission Control, the engines of the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-18 will be burned for 292.5 seconds at 21:09 Moscow time," the news release says.

The ISS will be raised by 850 meters.

Currently the orbital outpost is crewed by Roscosmos’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Mattias Maurer.