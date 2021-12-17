RDIF notes high efficacy of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light booster jab against Omicron

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus elicits a stable neutralizing antibody response to the Omicron strain and protects against severe cases of the disease and hospitalization, according to a preliminary laboratory study by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported.

"The Gamaleya Center’s recent preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus neutralizing activity (VNA) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide strong defense against severe disease and hospitalization," the statement said.

The fund also noted that the Sputnik Light booster shot substantially increases the effectiveness of other vaccines against the Omicron strain.

"Sputnik Light as a booster significantly increases virus neutralizing activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination. […] Sputnik Light booster is expected to provide strong protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization [caused] by Omicron," the statement noted.

Overall, the expected efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine with the Sputnik Light booster jab against the new strain may surpass 80%. "The expected efficacy of Sputnik V with Sputnik Light booster against Omicron infection could be more than 80%, as Sputnik V showed efficacy of more than 80% against wild-type virus 6 months after vaccination," according to the statement.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." The highest number of infections with Omicron have been found in South Africa. To date, the new strain has been detected in 25 individuals in Russia.