NASA to monitor debris caused by Russia’s alleged anti-satellite missile test

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. The US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will continue monitoring space debris, which resulted from Russia’s alleged anti-satellite missile test this week, NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"Earlier today, due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test, ISS [the International Space Station] astronauts and cosmonauts undertook emergency procedures for safety," the statement quoted Nelson as saying.

"NASA will continue monitoring the debris in the coming days and beyond to ensure the safety of our crew in orbit," he added.