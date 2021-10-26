Russian private space firm unveils new nanosatellite platform at Dubai forum

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. The Russian private space firm Sputnix demonstrated a new nanosatellite platform at the 72nd International Astronautical Congress in Dubai, the company’s press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The company demonstrated its new SXC6 nanosatellite Earth observation platform and aerospace education projects," the press office said.

The platform is a set of onboard service systems and structural elements designed for developing CubeSat 6U satellites. The platform was used to develop the OrbiCraft-Pro SXC6 Earth’s remote sensing satellite with compact (10x20x30cm) dimensions and weighing 8.5 kg. The satellite is furnished with an experimental high resolution camera of up to 6 meters per pixel.

Sputnix CEO Vladislav Ivanenko said that the company informed the congress participants about the results of satellite missions based on a new nanosatellite model and solutions for aerospace education.

The company’s exposition is demonstrated on the Roscomsos display stand.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists will demonstrate their achievements and discuss plans of future space exploration missions.