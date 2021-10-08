Novaya Gazeta editorial board to decide on Nobel Prize distribution — Muratov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Novaya Gazeta editorial board will decide on the distribution of the Nobel Prize’s monetary component, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said Friday.

"There is one thing I can tell you for sure: on Monday, we will sit down and decide on how to distribute this prize. And, apart from severely ill children, especially children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, we will, of course, provide a portion in support of independent Russia media," he said.

He noted that the entire board will decide on how to manage the prize.

According to Muratov, some assistance will be provided to the Vera hospice aid fund.

Earlier, the Nobel Prize Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Dmitry Muratov and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa . The committee awarded the duo for "their efforts on protection of the freedom of speech, which is a basis for democracy and sustainable peace."

Muratov is a co-founder of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, he worked as its editor-in-chief between 1995 and 2017, and returned to this position again in 2019. Muratov is the first Russian citizen to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990, this prize was awarded to then-Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev.