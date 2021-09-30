Roscosmos develops proposals to rescue astronauts in case of emergency with Orel ship

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Roscosmos has offered proposals for rescuing the crew in case of possible emergencies during the launch of the new generation piloted transport ship (PTK NP) Orel from the Vostochny spaceport, the state corporation's report for 2020 reads.

According to the document, last year "the development of proposals and recommendations" was conducted on the creation of a search and rescue system for astronauts during manned launches from the Vostochny spaceport in case of possible emergencies on the launch routes in the waters of the Okhotsk Sea and the Pacific Ocean."

The piloted transport ship Orel is being built in Russia to be used in the lunar program, the first unmanned flight is scheduled for 2023 from the Vostochny spaceport, the first manned flight is planned in 2025, and from 2028 it is planned to begin flights to the Moon on it.