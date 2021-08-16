Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying OneWeb satellites installed at Baikonur launch pad

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying British OneWeb communication satellites has been installed on the launch pad at Site 31 (Vostok) at the Baikonur spaceport, Russia's Roscosmos state space agency said in a statement on Monday.

"The space rocket has been installed at Site 31 at the Baikonur spaceport," the statement reads.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster is scheduled to be launched from the Baikonur spaceport at 01:23 am Moscow time on August 20. The rocket will deliver 34 OneWeb satellites into orbit, bringing the total number of satellites in the OneWeb constellation to 288. The delivery process will take three hours and 45 minutes.

OneWeb satellites are designed to provide high-speed Internet access.