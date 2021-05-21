Global success of Sputnik V related to its high efficacy, safety, Deputy PM says

"The success of Sputnik is easily explained. It is the high efficacy confirmed by the international experts, safety, ease of transportation and storage," she said.

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The international success of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is related to its high efficacy as confirmed by international experts, its safety, ease of transportation and storage, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at the Global Health Summit.

The deputy prime minister reiterated that Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus infection. "We have three more similar vaccines and conduct further research. Our flagship Sputnik V vaccine has been certified in about 70 countries where approximately 40% of the world’s population reside. This places it second among other analogs. The jab is already being delivered to 35 countries, its production has started or is being launched in Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Turkey, South Korea and other countries," she noted.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that Russia will share its other innovative developments. "Within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, we launched a mobile application ‘Travel without COVID-19’ for safe international trips. Since February of this year, it is actively used in the interested member states of the EAEU. The users have an opportunity to quickly find a lab for a PCR test, to receive a certificate on having been tested and cross unhindered the international borders of the member states," she added.

The summit is organized by the European Commission and Italy as the G20 chair. It is expected that G20 countries will participate along with the representatives of the UN, the WHO, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other international organizations.