SpaceX launches rocket with 54 satellites

The missile’s first stage was used in seven previous launches

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink micro-satellites and two satellites of other companies - Tyvak and Capella Space. The launch was livestreamed on SpaceX’s website.

The start happened from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 18:56 local time. The missile’s first stage was used in seven previous launches, and SpaceX intends to return it back to Earth once more.

The Starlink network seeks to provide Internet access via a large number of small satellites with mass of fewer than 500 kg. According to SpaceX estimations, the launch of a total of 11,000 satellites will cost about $10 billion.

The first 60 Starlink satellites were taken into orbit in 2019.

Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Washington describes Blinken-Lavrov meeting as attempt to achieve greater stability
During their meeting, Lavrov and Blinken will discuss the possible Russian-US summit and the entire range of bilateral issues,
Palestine values Turkey’s stance, doesn’t want comparisons to Karabakh, ambassador says
Earlier, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara supports the Palestinians in the same spirit it had earlier supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia stresses readiness for dialogue, spokesman says regarding list of unfriendly states
The US and the Czech Republic were included in the list of unfriendly foreign states approved by the Russian government and published on Friday
Russian Navy frigate sets off for Russia’s northwest to test breakthrough missile weapons
On May 8-9, the Admiral Gorshkov took part in the festivities on the occasion of WWII Victory Day
Hamas says it has attacked Israel's chemical plant — TV
The Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza strip have been exchanging rocket strikes since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Masque in East Jerusalem
Russia shouldn't rush to abandon oil exports, says Energy Minister
According to him, the intention to switch to carbon-neutral energy is typical for many countries today, that is why the carbon tax has become an urgent agenda for them
Roscosmos ready to share water with NASA astronauts aboard ISS after US equipment setback
As the Russian space agency specified, the US crew has its own stock of water
UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems
The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA
Palestine calls for urgent meeting of Middle East Quartet foreign ministers
This is necessary to stop the dangerous course of events, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted
Competition between Russia’s LNG, pipeline gas in Europe far-fetched, says Energy Ministry
While there is a window of opportunity, it is necessary to develop the LNG market, develop Yamal and Taimyr, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
UN Secretary General discusses Sputnik V, Palestine-Israel escalation with Putin
He also said that the sides touched upon the situation in Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, and the ways Russia and the UN can interact in order to resolve these crises both in political and humanitarian aspects
Greece allows entry of unlimited number of Russians
All those arriving in Greece should observe all restrictive anti-pandemic measures in effect in the country
Putin, Guterres discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict
They voiced support for a two-state solution to the problem, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday
Russian Baltic Fleet warships hold artillery firings in Gulf of Finland
The maneuvers involved the small anti-submarine warfare ships Urengoi and Kazanets and the coastal and harbor minesweepers Pavel Khenov, RT-57 and RT-248
All international airlines halt air service with Israel - radio
According to Israel’s state radio Kan, the airlines from the UAE were among the last ones to suspend the flights to Israel
Israel Defense Forces launch attack in Gaza Strip - army
The Israeli military did not say whether this signifies the start of a ground operation, or a combined attack on a certain targe
Armenia says Azerbaijani forces remain in Syunik, demands their withdrawal
Armenia’s Defense Ministry noted that Azerbaijani forces "must return to their original positions without any preconditions"
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts three French military planes over Black Sea
On May 12, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the National Defense Control Center said
Israeli forces destroy Hamas internal security headquarters — report
The IDF attacked Hamas' central bank, according to the Jerusalem Post
Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia
On May 13, Kiev’s Pechersky District Court placed Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9
Russia, Jordan to continue efforts aimed to organize direct Israel-Palestine talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian colleague Ayman Safadi discussed regional issues with a special focus on the situation in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip
Israel liquidates hundreds of Hamas operatives in Gaza — Israel's TV channel
The Israeli army, according to the source, wiped out most of the Hamas facilities that made rockets and paralyzed the radicals' strategically crucial tunnel infrastructure in Gaza
Prague slams Russia’s decision to include Czech Republic into list of unfriendly states
According to the statement, Russia’s move is "completely contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations"
‘Terrible catastrophe, barbaric crime’: Putin mourns victims of Kazan school shooting
He asked the meeting’s participants to observe a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the school attack
Hamas announces rocket launch at Israel’s Beersheba, reports say
Palestinian media reported Friday that the missiles were launched at 16:00 local time, aimed at Israeli military objects, in response to the recent Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Hamas launches 100 more missiles in direction of Ashkelon
Earlier the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced the launch of 50 missiles
Russian Black Sea Fleet to get seven warships in 2021
The Fleet earlier reported that it had received seven combat ships and vessels in 2020
Israel’s ambassador hails consultations with Russian diplomats on Middle East settlement
The diplomat had working meetings with Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.
Putin spotlights scheme to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia entity
Putin emphasized that a purge campaign was clearly in progress throughout Ukraine’s political playing field
Russia’s security chief, Serbian interior minister discuss Balkan situation
The sides paid special attention to counter-terrorism issues and also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Balkan Peninsula as a whole
Armenian acting PM says asked Putin to help over situation on border with Azerbaijan
According to Nikol Pashinyan, talks with the Azerbaijani side will be continued on Saturday
Armenia’s top brass reports Azerbaijani troops advancing in two border areas
On Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning the Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik border region’s districts to "adjust the border"
Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
COVID-19 incidence worldwide drops by almost 20% over one week
The highest incidence remains in India, there, about 350,000 daily infections are being recorded while as recently as early May, 400,000-410,000 were being documented
Navalny files lawsuit over colony’s obstruction of laptop, smartphone carried by lawyers
The court currently decides whether the lawsuit will be taken into proceedings.
Russia to resume regular air service with 5 more countries from May 25
Besides, Russia will be resuming international regular flights from five more cities on its territory
EU interested in Nord Stream 2 — energy minister
The project is still planned to be completed in 2021, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Russia may register nasal COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 — developer
Right now, pre-clinical trials of such a vaccine are held, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg said
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
US embassy says Russian authorities postpone ban on hiring foreign employees
The US embassy said on April 30 it was reducing the spectrum of its services from May 12
Putin vows Russia will promptly respond to threats caused by situation in Ukraine
The Russian president said the "political and selective" decisions made in Ukraine were aimed at cleaning up the political space from forces that advocate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the country's southeast
Kremlin seeks assurances Kiev’s case against opposition politician not witch-hunt or purge
Prominent Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk and member of parliament Taras Kozak have been charged with high treason
China shares Russia's alarm over US research into biological weapons
The Chinese diplomat said that given the current situation, the United States must agree to the creation of a special monitoring mechanism that would ensure the effective exchange of crucial biotechnological information with other countries
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
European Council head says Russia’s list of unfriendly states undermines diplomatic ties
"Full solidarity with Czech Republic," he added
Russia's president shares his view on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vladimir Putin told Abbas that Russia supports immediate resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Russia compiling list of unfriendly countries — Lavrov
The states on the list will be prohibited from hiring Russian citizens to work in their diplomatic missions, according to the top diplomat
