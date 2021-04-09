{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

How isotopes point to diamond deposits. Why scientist moves to high latitudes

As a student, he could not imagine he would use the skills in the Arctic - from the Kola Peninsula to Novaya Zemlya

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Evgeny Yakovlev, a young scientist, moved to the North six years ago from a village in Chuvashia. When at the university, he got interested in radiology. However, back then he could not imagine he would use the skills in the Arctic - from the Kola Peninsula to Novaya Zemlya. To date, he studies isotopes, works on methods to find diamonds, analyzes how the permafrost degrades and how global nuclear accidents have affected swamps in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Evgeny was born in southern Chuvashia (Central Russia) in a small village where fewer than 150 people lived. In his class were only four school students. Later on, the school was closed, and senior students took a school bus to go to a neighboring village. He liked lessons in geography, and went to study at the Ulyanov State University in Cheboksary.

Read also
Average temperature in central Arctic may grow by 20 degrees by 2100 — research

During a practical course, he worked at a radiology lab, and later on he was offered a position there.

"While a student, I began working full-time," he said. "I took part in studies of the Astrakhan gas condensate deposit - the biggest in Europe."

Back then, the scientists were expected to explain excessive water in the wells and to find sources of that water. They studied isotope structures. "Isotope data give reliable information about water sources," the scientist said.

After the university, Evgeny went to serve in the army, hoping to return to the research institute, where his position was reserved for him. But by that time, the institute had been closed.

"My boss, Anatoly Tikhonov, said it may be possible to continue the radioactive studies in Arkhangelsk. His old friend was the head of that ecology radiology lab. They had worked together in Kyrgyzstan, but the USSR collapsed and in 1993 they went separate ways. Georgy Kiselev was invited to Arkhangelsk to organize new Arctic studies. Tikhonov returned to Chuvashia and opened there a radiometric lab at the ministry of natural resources."

Evgeny did not hesitate: he was a get-up-and-go person, and the idea of moving to the North did not frighten him. The topic was interesting, had sufficient experience and what mattered then was to move on.

In July, 2014, Evgeny came to Arkhangelsk and at first could not see much difference: the weather was warm, the summer did not look like a northern summer. Differences from sunny Chuvashia became clear in autumn: overcast, gloomy and very cold.

"I came to Arkhangelsk with one bag. I was given a room at a hostel, a scholarship, a salary of a research intern," he said.

Diamond indicators

Since the labs in Arkhangelsk and in Cheboksary had been organized by followers of one scientific school, the young researcher settled easily: he was aware of the methods, knew how to use the equipment, and very soon continued post-graduate studies. Georgy Kiselev recommended to him to study using radiometric methods in searching for diamond deposits.

Read also
Russian Pink Diamond sold for $26.6 mln at Geneva auction

"Gorgy Kiselev had a big working experience. He was an expert in geophysics, he had used radioactive methods in mineral exploration in Middle Asia: they conducted air-geo-physical works, took images off planes and helicopters. His idea was to use radiometric methods to find minerals in the North, including diamonds," the young scientist said.

Yakovlev and Kiselev studied whether radioactive elements are indicators of the processes in the Earth nucleus and whether they stimulate growth of diamond deposits. Interestingly, the rocks, often containing diamonds, are known to have increased contents of some naturally occurring radioactive elements. The rates are very low, but modern equipment can fix even very small changes in radioactive fields.

Thus, the scientists suggested criteria, which may point to such features in a certain area. Those were fundamental studies, but in future their results may be used practically.

"Quite a lot has been done, but there is still a lot to do, as certain patterns are still to be confirmed. Thanks to a grant from the Russian Foundation for Basic Research we have focused on theoretical work, on modeling, we are conducting lab experiments with rocks, we are already looking into such a delicate structure," Evgeny explained. "Glacial deposits are well developed in the Arkhangelsk Region. The part of the glacier, which was here, contains a lot of radioactive elements. The power of these deposits is very high in some places, thus false halos are formed. Presently we are working to somehow understand which halos are falsely formed and which are not."

Permafrost’s impact

In 2019, Evgeny Yakovlev became head of the radiology lab at the Arctic complex studies center of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Urals branch in Arkhangelsk.

It is one of the biggest labs at the Arctic center. It employs 24 specialists. The area of studies includes the Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Nenets, Komi regions, waters of the Barents and White Seas, and areas of the Arctic archipelagoes.

A big project focuses on degradation of the perennially frozen grounds. This topic is extremely important since warming in the Arctic develops quicker than elsewhere on the planet and the permafrost’s thawing may cause global catastrophes similar to the accident in Norilsk.

The permafrost’s biggest part is hidden deeply underneath, and it is very complicated, expensive and sometimes even impossible to study reactions in deeper layers. Thus, it is most important to work on alternative methods to analyze the permafrost’s conditions, using natural evidences: whether it is thawing or stable, and if it is thawing then where and how quickly. This could be seen by analyzing the share of isotopes of certain elements in rivers and underground waters.

The ratio of stable and radioactive isotopes may "say" a lot about climate conditions of water formation. "The permafrost’s underground ice, which formed during glacial periods, has formed a certain share of isotopes. In case of the permafrost’s degradation, melted water gets involved into the water exchange process," the scientist said.

In September, 2020, researchers sailed about 1,800 km along the Pechora - from its beginning to the end - and collected a few hundred samples from the river and its tributaries. The expedition’s time - from late summer to early autumn - is the period when the impact from precipitation is minimal.

The Pechora’s basin is huge, with a wide variety of natural conditions: from a complete lack of frozen grounds in southern Komi to practically absolute permafrost in the northern Nenets Region.

Scientists still study those samples. In addition to them, the experts have collected water samples in the Volga region - a few thousand years ago that area was the permafrost, and the data from there will be used for comparison purposes.

The scientists have organized three stations to observe how shares of isotopes change in water within a year. Those stations are on the Pechora River in Naryan-Mar, on the Northern Dvina in Arkhangelsk and on the Pinega.

"In order to understand how the situation may develop, we need to know the speed of degradation, the mechanisms, including indirect ones." The scientist stresses the importance of understanding how the permafrost, which has turned out to be not quite perennial, behaves to avoid negative consequences from developing human activities in the Arctic. "We can see clearly what consequences may be like: the degradation of sea shores, methane emissions (the Yamal crater), unstable soils under residential and industrial buildings, and so forth."

Radioactive history of swamps

Another direction for experts working at the lab is to study swamps. Northern swamps are like notebooks, which keep memories of all man-made accidents. The scientists have studied swamps in the Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and Nenets regions.

In the peat from the Arkhangelsk region there are two peaks of radionuclides, the scientist said.

"The first peak refers to about 1962. It was caused by the global fallouts from massive nuclear tests in the atmosphere, which were outlawed in 1963," Evgeny said. "Plus - traces from the accident with the US’ Transit-5B satellite, which had a plutonium nuclear power unit."

On April 21, 1964, the satellite burned over the Indian Ocean, scattering into the atmosphere 950 grams of plutonium-238, which increased more than tenfold the Earth’s radioactive background.

Another peak of radionuclides’ concentration referred to 1986-1988. It was a consequence from the Chernobyl accident. The impact remains in the North, in the Arkhangelsk region.

"The Chernobyl fallouts reached the region, though there were claims there had been none. In the Arkhangelsk region there is a trace from the Chernobyl accident, which has been proved by the nuclear share of plutonium isotopes and which was an important result of the studies."

Different man-made isotopes have different half-lives. That of cesium-137, for example, is about 30 years, and its most part has already decayed. But elements like americium or plutonium decay much longer. And they need to be monitored. Because of the warming in the Arctic, isotopes that are now in the peat bogs may start to move upwards and become available to plants and animals.

"In future this problem will only grow, and we shall see higher radioactivity on the surface due to the emission of radionuclides, which have been blocked inside the peat bogs," the scientist added. "This aspect must be studied, and this is what we do to forecast those changes in radioactivity."

Reference sea

As the Arctic warms and the ice melts, man-made radionuclides may also be released from the glaciers of Novaya Zemlya, and, interestingly, their activity has been decreasing there in recent years. During the Trans-Arctic-2019 expedition Evgeny studied distribution of radioactive isotopes in the Barents Sea: in bottom sediments and in coastal areas.

That is, the level of radioactivity in the Barents Sea is very low, although we know that it once was exposed to fallout of radioactive elements after nuclear tests. Nevertheless, the danger of man-made contamination remains, because the Arctic ice has gained a lot of man-made radionuclides, which fell out during the tests before 1980," the researcher said. "They are deposited there, and now there is a warming trend, and all that will be released, of course."

Scientists also obtained data on the content of natural radionuclides in bottom sediments. This information is important because the share of natural radionuclides in bottom sediments rises sharply in areas of offshore hydrocarbon production. The reason for that is the isotopes from associated waters.

"And since no large-scale offshore production projects have begun in the Barents Sea, the information we received will be the basis for further impact assessment."

Catching radon to control cancer

The laboratory conducts research on radon activity. There are two areas: how to use radon in search for minerals and how to use it in assessment of the radon hazard in northern regions.

Radon is a radioactive gas of natural origin, which is formed during the decay of uranium, which is present in all rocks and soils. This odorless, colorless gas can be present in high concentrations in indoor air, such as in homes. It is considered one of the reasons for lung cancer. That is why building sites are always tested for the presence and concentration of radon before construction begins.

"Experts measure the density of radon flux on the surface of the ground." The scientist explained that within the existing methodology it is difficult to take into account all the factors, which influence radon formation, which may reflect the actual situation inaccurately. "Since the flux is measured on the surface, it is influenced by various physical factors, atmospheric processes. And the second point: it is measured on the surface, and when you make a pit, some of the soil is removed, and we may get an inaccurate picture.

The laboratory is developing approaches to assess the radon hazard, taking into account various parameters. In the future, it will be possible to develop a method to see most fully how safe a particular site is.

In late 2020, Yakovlev received the regional Lomonosov Prize in the Young Scientist nomination. One in two specialists in his laboratory is a young scientist. Evgeny says that, of course, being a manager he has to address quite a lot of administrative work, but anyway scientific activity is his main occupation.

The researcher is writing a PhD thesis. The topic is related to changes of radioactive elements in anthropogenic activities and climate change, the assessment of mining industry impact on ecosystems of Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Nenets and Karelia regions, including their marine areas.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three crewmembers docks to orbital outpost
It reached the International Space Station under a two-orbit scheme
Read more
Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets
The rockets will be used to reach the Moon and Mars, according to the head of the ISS Russian Segment
Read more
US won't offer NATO ally status to Ukraine due to risk of clash with Russia, says analyst
He said the United States "is not interested in getting deeper involved in the settlement process or participating in the conflict directly in case of its escalation"
Read more
CNN reporter leaves Russia following detention outside Navalny’s prison
Matthew Chance was earlier detained in the Vladimir Region
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
Russian-made drones may be delivered to Armenia
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Russia asked Slovakia to return Sputnik V batch due to violation of contract terms
Earlier, spokeswoman of the State Institute for Drug Control, which acts as a pharmaceutical regulator in the republic, announced that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first batch of which arrived in Slovakia on March 1, did not meet the characteristics published in The Lancet medical journal
Read more
Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev spoke in support of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov’s words that the ties with the European Union could be severed
Read more
US may expel Russian diplomats, impose new sanctions — media
Senior officials were expected to meet Wednesday to discuss what steps to take, Bloomberg wrote
Read more
Large-scale combat readiness checks kick off in Russian troops
Overall, 4,048 exercises of various scope, including 812 force-on-force drills will be held in April at 101 practice ranges and 520 training facilities
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Putin, Bolsonaro talk authorization, production of Russia’s Sputnik V in Brazil — Kremlin
Putin and Bolsonaro underlined that they intend to maintain personal contact
Read more
Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss Navalny situation
The Navalny issue was raised in connection with the interest shown by the German chancellor
Read more
Pentagon does not confirm US plans to send warships to the Black Sea
No confirmation, was told at the press service of the United States European Command
Read more
No gloom over Zoom: Kremlin urges Russia’s IT to develop rival to videoconferencing app
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and other former Soviet countries
Read more
Two Soyuz-MS spacecraft to fly to ISS under three-hour scheme this year
The first manned Soyuz spaceflight under the two-orbit rendezvous scheme took place in October 2020
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
Ukraine will never again attend Donbass talks in Minsk — chief negotiator
Kravchuk explained that at this point he no longer considers Belarus a democratic and self-standing country
Read more
Ukraine’s admission to NATO will only exacerbate crisis in southeast, Kremlin says
Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky said that a NATO membership is the only way to end the war in Donbass
Read more
Kremlin mum on EMA move to probe ethical standards of Sputnik V’s trials
On April 6, the Financial Times reported that next week the EU drug regulator EMA would launch an investigation into whether clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine "contravened ethical and scientific standards"
Read more
Russia to respond to any US unfriendly steps, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that so far, he has not seen any particular decisions and nothing has been declared
Read more
Russia hopes to reach agreement on Pakistan Stream soon
Russian companies are also ready to participate in the modernization of the energy sector and the railroad system of Pakistan, according to the top diplomat
Read more
‘Can’t rely on their mood’: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s ‘dead-end’ policy toward Russia
This policy is drawing more and more criticism in the United States, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Kremlin says Russia lacks sufficient number of migrants to fulfill its ambitious plans
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the number of migrants in Russia has reduced significantly
Read more
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Read more
Zoom restricts use of its software for Russian companies with state assets — university
The head office of Zoom Video Communications said it was making enquiries regarding the matter
Read more
Press review: Erdogan arrests retired admirals and migrant influx at border boxes Biden in
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 6
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to clarify troop movement intentions on Ukrainian border
He evaded a direct response to a question of whether, in Washington’s opinion, Russian troops could be deployed in eastern Ukraine
Read more
‘Speaks volumes about meddling’: Kremlin slams new US envoy post to halt Nord Stream 2
Read more
Putin tells Merkel about Kiev’s provocations at contact line in Donbass
The sides underscored the necessity of Kiev’s strict compliance with previously achieved agreements
Read more
Bulgaria’s Sofia to host 2021 European Taekwondo Championship in April
The event was initially planned to be held in May, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Falcon 20
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate holds artillery firings in Black Sea
The frigates like the Admiral Essen represent a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used), designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Moscow’s bid to make Donbass talks transparent evokes dread in Kiev, says Russian official
The deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office reiterated that last summer he came up with an offer to organize a live stream of the talks that was turned down by Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky’s hope Ukraine will join NATO doomed to fail, says Russian senator
Zelensky in a telephone conversation with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s membership of NATO was the only means of ending the war in Donbass
Read more
Kremlin doesn’t see signs of intent from Kiev to take control of its army in Donbass
Moscow is hopeful that nothing will incite the Ukrainian army to launch hostilities against its own people, according to the spokesman
Read more
Handover of Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser to Russian navy postponed — source
Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said last August that the modernization proceeded according to the schedule
Read more
Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south
In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District
Read more
Construction of cableway to China starts in Russia's Blagoveshchensk
The cableway over Amur between Russia and China will be 973 meters long
Read more
Press review: What awaits Lavrov in India and will Moscow benefit from the China-Iran deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 5th
Read more
Russian troops stay in areas inside the country where expedient — Kremlin
The spokesman said he did not have exact information about the plans of the troops’ deployment and redeployment
Read more
No foreign leaders to be invited to Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
This is not a jubilee year, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Russia ready for any scenario around Open Skies Treaty, says diplomat
As the Defense News weekly claimed on Wednesday, Washington believes that its rejoining of the Open Skies Treaty would send the "wrong message" to Russia
Read more
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Read more