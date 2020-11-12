Russian Pink Diamond sold for $26.6 mln at Geneva auction

GENEVA, November 12. /TASS/. An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond named "The Spirit of the Rose" mined by Russian company Alrosa was sold on Wednesday evening at auction in Geneva for 24.393 mln Swiss francs ($26.6 mln), auction house Sotheby’s announced on its website.

The estimated cost of "The Spirit of the Rose" was $23-38 mln. The oval-shaped diamond is made from the largest pink diamond found in Russia, weighing 27.85 carats. "Named ‘The Spirit of the Rose’ after Vaslav Nijinsky’s legendary ballet, Le Spectre de la rose, the diamond was mined, cut and polished in Russia. Its unparalleled qualities make it the largest Purple-Pink diamond to ever appear at auction," Sotheby’s said.