Vostochny spaceport to start building infrastructure for crewed launches in 2025

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos plans to begin construction of infrastructure for crewed launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2025, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Saturday.

"2025 [will see] a launch of the Luna-27 heavy research lander, Oryol’s maiden crewed flight and the deployment of manned infrastructure at Vostochny," Rogozin said.

In July 2020, Deputy CEO of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos for Capital Construction Yuri Roslyak told TASS that Russia would start work in early 2021 to design ground infrastructure for launching cosmonauts from Vostochny Cosmodrome. Roscosmos drew up the list of ground-based space infrastructure for crewed programs in 2018.