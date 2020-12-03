Russia successfully tests rocket thrust chamber created by 3D printer

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Chemical Automatics Design Bureau (CADB) based in Voronezh in southern Russia has successfully tested the rocket engine combustion chamber created with the help of additive technologies (3D printing), Roscosmos First Deputy CEO for Orbital Custer Development and Long-Term Projects Yuri Urlichich announced on Thursday.

"The CADB has successfully tested the combustion chamber of a real engine and, therefore, Voronezh is becoming a driving force in this regard in engine-making in our country," Urlichich said at a forum on additive technologies.

The Roscosmos official cited an engine head assembly as another example of the use of such technologies. The additive technologies helped cut the time of assembling this unit eleven-fold, he said.

"If today we see that we are creating some items and assemblies, then in the future this will look like what our foreign colleagues and partners are trying to do. For example, this is one of the rockets, which is quite large, 30 meters long and 3 meters in diameter," he explained.

This rocket is set to be created in the West over two months and 95% of it will be made using additive technologies, he said.