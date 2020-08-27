Russia starts developing new engine for Angara rockets

KUBINKA, August 27. /TASS/. Russian rocket engine companies initiated implementation of a project on the upgraded RD-191M engine for Angara launch vehicles, chief executive of the rocket motor developer Energomash Igor Arbuzov told TASS in an interview at the Army 2020 Forum.

"RD-191 engine upgrade activities have started. The RD-191M [engine] will appear on its basis for the Angara rockets line," Arbuzov said.

The project will continue until 2023, he added.

"It [the RD-191M engine - TASS] differs from the base one by the thrust in the first instance - it will be augmented by 10%. We should confirm it with the ten-percent margin so that it is as reliable as possible. The whole range of structural elements will change in connection therewith: the burner and the series of load-bearing elements. The gas generator structure and a portion of turbine pump plants will be changed," Arbuzov said.

All these alterations will lead to higher reliability of the engine because it will be used in the piloted version of Angara, he added.

Angara is the family of Russian launch vehicles having classes from light to heavy. The new family uses environment-friendly fuel components.