MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The first test system to diagnose animals with the coronavirus pathogen has been created in Russia on the basis of the agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadszor, an adviser to the agency’s chief, Yulia Melano, has said.

"In Russia, the first system to diagnose animals with the pathogen of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 has been created. It is a product of the watchdog’s research institute — Federal Center for the Protection of Animals’ Health," Melano said.