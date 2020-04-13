Russia conducts one space experiment with Italy, plans three with Hungary

The experiment studies high energy electromagnetic flashes not caused by storms, which illuminate tens and hundreds of kilometers, according to the Russian Federal Space Agency

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia conducts a space experiment on basic research of electromagnetic phenomena in the Earth's atmosphere at the International Space Station in cooperation with Italy, and plans to conduct three more experiments in cooperation with Hungary, Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) Executive Director for Science and Long-Term Programs Alexander Bloshenko said.

"We have a very interesting experiment […] which maps the night atmosphere in near ultraviolet range. Such phenomena could only be observed from the orbit, because this radiation range is efficiently absorbed by the atmosphere. This experiment is being conducted together with the Italian scientists," Bloshenko said. He noted that the experiment studies the so-called transient atmospheric phenomena — high energy electromagnetic flashes, not caused by storms, which illuminate tens and hundreds of kilometers. Their mechanism is still not described in full yet. The experiment also has an applied side, the specialist said. "We also seek to detect micro-meteorites to provide security for high-altitude flights," Bloshenko stated. Three projects with Hungary