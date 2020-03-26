Russia’s Roscosmos sees no need to postpone ISS crew’s return to Earth over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos considers it inexpedient to postpone the return of the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth over the coronavirus and the quarantine imposed by Kazakhstan, the Roscosmos press office told TASS on Thursday.

"Roscosmos does not consider it expedient to postpone the return of the crew of the long-term ISS expedition 62 to Earth," Roscosmos said.

"Indeed, some restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan due to quarantine measures are currently in place. But Roscosmos is interacting with partners and considering options of solving the problem," the press office said.