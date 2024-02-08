Russia urges UNSC to take urgent measures to protect Kosovo Serbs — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow calls on members of the UN Security Council to take urgent measures to protect Kosovo Serbs, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We urge the council’s members to take urgent measures to protect Kosovo Serbs and demand that Pristina end their persecution, particularly lifting all discriminatory measures. We are confident that developing a sustainable and mutually acceptable international legal solution between Belgrade and Pristina, based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244, is the only way to establish peace on Serbian soil. Such an outcome should be in line with the interests of Belgrade and the Serbian people and should also be approved by the UN Security Council," he said, addressing a UN Security Council meeting.