Russia excluded from FAO Council for next term — diplomat

ROME, July 7. /TASS/. Russia was denied the right to participate in the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, which is its governing body between sessions of the FAO Conference, Russia’s permanent representative at the FAO and other international organizations in Rome Viktor Vasilyev told TASS.

The decision was made at the conclusion of voting at the 43rd session of the Conference. This voting was initiated by Western countries to prevent Russia from joining the Council in 2024 as provided for by the rotation mechanism within the framework of the European Regional Group, the diplomat said. Russia’s term in the Council was expiring and the next term was agreed in advance and was set to begin in 2024. Iceland was nominated as an alternative to Russia in the Council. In a secret ballot, 95 delegations voted for Iceland, while Russia failed to pass the required threshold with 55 votes.

"We will not be able to be members in the Council as anticipated by the rotation starting in 2024 but we will announce our candidacy at the election during the next conference in 2025," Vasilyev said. The Council consists of forty nine countries, he noted. "This is the governing body of so-called select composition. The Council’s sessions are convened in the interim between Conferences and prompt decisions are made there. Meetings are usually held twice per year but there is also an option to hold extraordinary sessions," the diplomat said. Russia therefore loses the opportunity to participate in endorsing and making decisions on practical aspects of FAO activities, including appointments to subject matter groups, but keeps its right to be an observer in the Council.

At the same time, "we retain full membership in the organization, will continue to participate in its program activities, and Russian remains the official language of the organization," Vasilyev stressed.