Bringing British tanks to conflict zone in Ukraine to intensify hostilities — embassy

LONDON, January 14. /TASS/. Sending the UK’s tanks Challenger 2 to Kiev will not help the Ukrainian armed forces to turn the tide on the battlefield, but will result in an escalation in the combat operations, generating more casualties, Russia’s embassy to London said in a press release made available to TASS on Saturday.

"Bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population," the embassy stressed. "Yet this, ironically, fully conforms to London’s objectives of prolonging the conflict. Hence the belligerent official rhetoric and the thorough disregard for the idea, voiced by Russia on several occasions, to resort to a negotiated settlement."

"In short, we are witnessing yet more proof of the UK authorities’ disdain for the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, as well as its ever-growing direct involvement in the conflict," the press release said. "As for the Challenger 2 tanks, they will hardly help the Ukrainian military turn the tide in the field. Yet they will become legitimate large-scale targets for the Russian forces."