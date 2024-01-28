All subversive groups committing terrorist attacks in Crimea detained — republic’s leader

SIMFEROPOL, January 28./TASS/. All subversive groups that have committed terrorist attacks in Crimea have been detained, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov told the region’s broadcaster Vesti-Krym (Crimean News).

"All without exception groups that committed terrorist attacks have been detained. <...> All those who blasted railroads and so on. Therefore, nothing but death or prison terms awaits saboteurs in Crimea," Aksyonov said.

According to him, the peninsula is currently protected well enough owing to professional work by security and law enforcement agencies.

"The law enforcement sector works as part of the system in coordination with the executive authorities. <...> We all without exception know our areas of responsibility <...> in case of any development of the situation," the Crimean leader added.